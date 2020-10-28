Business News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Local Bourse closes flat as investors await earnings updates

The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses for two straight sessions

Market Summary



The benchmark index closed today’s session flat at 1,831.11 with a -18.88% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.05 billion.



The GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses for two straight sessions, closing at 1,640.05 with a -18.80 % year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 1,836.46 with a year-to-date return of -47.25%.



Trading activity weakened as 1,021,524 shares valued at GH¢1,422,461 changed hands from 5,439,462 shares valued at GH¢3,985,138 in the previous session.



Enterprise Group dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 94.48% of the total volume traded and 99.01% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to pick up while investors await more third-quarter earnings results.

