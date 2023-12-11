Lithium mining: Ghana to get its first lithium processing plant from ReElement Tech

Business News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Soon, Ghana will have its own lithium procession plant, making it possible for the mining of the mineral in the country to be made easier.



This follows a meeting that ReElement, a subsidiary of the American Resources Corporation, in partnership with TECHGULF Ghana, concluded talks with the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Following the courtesy call, Dr. Bawumia expressed great hopes at the future this plant would bring to Ghana.



"We are delighted to witness the collaboration between ReElement Technologies Corporation and TECHGULF Ghana in establishing Africa's first battery-grade lithium processing plant. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Ghana's commitment to sustainable development and positions the country as a key player in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle sector," he said, a statement indicated.



ReElement Technologies Corporation is renowned for its expertise in high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery element, and will spearhead the establishment of the lithium processing plant.



American Resources Corporation's Subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation, Partners with TECHGULF Ghana to Launch Africa’s First Lithium Processing Plant in Ghana





American Resources Corporation's cutting-edge subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation, has joined forces with TECHGULF Ghana Limited, a prominent technology firm, to introduce Africa’s inaugural lithium processing plant in Ghana. This ground-breaking initiative, unveiled during a courtesy call on the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, signals a significant leap forward in Africa's quest for sustainable energy solutions and economic development driven by the growing lithium industry.



ReElement Technologies Corporation, renowned for its expertise in high-performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, will spearhead the lithium processing plant's establishment. This collaborative effort reflects a commitment to advancing Ghana's lithium discovery and supporting the global demand for electric vehicle components. The full scope includes improving the value step by importing high-value technology in processing and refining lithium ore in Ghana by Ghanaians in Africa.



In a statement, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to witness the collaboration between ReElement Technologies Corporation and TECHGULF Ghana in establishing Africa's first battery-grade lithium processing plant. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Ghana's commitment to sustainable development and positions the country as a key player in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle sector."



The joint venture aims to construct an advanced training facility for lithium processing, in Takoradi emphasising skill development and knowledge transfer to empower local talent in the burgeoning lithium industry through the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT). This facility will play a pivotal role in enhancing Ghana's technological capabilities and fostering innovation in the region.



Mr. Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of ReElement Technologies Corporation, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating, "We are proud to collaborate with TECHGULF Ghana in pioneering Africa's first lithium processing plant. This venture underscores our commitment to advancing sustainable technologies and fostering economic growth in the region. By combining ReElement's refining expertise with TECHGULF's technological prowess, we aim to contribute significantly to the global electric vehicle value chain."



TECHGULF Ghana Limited, recognised for its specialisation in the development and support of digital infrastructure, will bring its technological acumen to the partnership. The company's role in the collaboration includes the implementation of cutting-edge digital systems for efficient plant operations and facilitating advanced training programs for local workforce development.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Franklin Asare, CEO of TECHGULF Ghana Limited, said, "We are excited about the prospects of this collaboration and the positive impact it will have on Ghana's technology landscape. By combining our strengths with ReElement Technologies Corporation, we are confident in our ability to contribute to the sustainable growth of the lithium processing industry in Africa."



The project is poised to be a catalyst for economic development in Ghana, fostering job creation, technology transfer, and sustainable practices. The construction of the lithium processing plant and training facility is slated to commence in the coming months, with an anticipated completion date in early 2025.



