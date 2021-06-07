List of prices of global commodities as of June 7

Business News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of +0.36



• Cotton also dropped down slightly and stood at +0.40



• Coffee also dropped down to price of -0.40



On the commodities market today June 7, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, five cents ($71.05) to open the 23rd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year as compared to last Friday's trading of sixty-eight dollars, seventy-five cents ($68.75).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and eighty-three dollars, thirty-one cents ($1,883.31) as compared to last Friday's trading of one thousand, eight hundred and seventy one dollars, seventy three cents ($1,871.73).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, three hundred and ninety-three dollars (2,393.00) as compared to last Friday's trading of two thousand, four hundred and fifteen dollars ($2,415.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-six dollars, fourteen cents ($86.14) as compared to last Friday's trading of eighty four dollars, thirty nine cents ($84.39).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and sixty-one dollars as compared to last Friday's trading of

one hundred and fifty seven dollars, sixty cent ($157.60).