List of prices of global commodities as of June 4

Business News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of crude oil went up on the commodities market today at a unit price of +0.36



• Cotton also went up slightly and stood at +0.18



• Coffee also stood at a unit price of +0.00



On the commodities market today June 4, 2021, the price of crude oil is seventy-one dollars, twelve cents ($71.12) to close the 22nd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-eight dollars, seventy-five cents ($68.75) according to Reuters commodities.



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and seventy-one dollars, seventy-three cents ($1,871.73) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-two dollars, ninety-two cents ($1,892.92).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and fifteen dollars ($2,415.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand four hundred and forty-six dollars ($2,446.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-four dollars, thirty-nine cents ($84.39) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-four dollars, twenty-eight cents ($84.28).



Coffee on the other hand is trading at one hundred and fifty-seven dollars, sixty cents ($157.60) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and sixty-one dollars, fifty cents ($161.50).