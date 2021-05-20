You are here: HomeBusiness2021 05 20Article 1266328

List of prices of commodities as of May 20

On the commodities market today May 20, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-two dollars, seventy-eight cents ($62.78) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-four dollars, thirty-nine cents ($64.39).

Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven dollars, thirty-six cents ($1,877.36) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, eight hundred and fifty-seven dollars and twenty-six cents ($1,857.26).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and forty-one dollars ($2,441.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and eight-nine dollars ($2,489.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-two dollars, nineteen cents ($82.19) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, eight-nine cents ($83.84).

And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, seventy-five cents ($151.75) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and fifty-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($151.95). However, it traded on a positive note by going up slightly at zero point eighty cents (+0.80).

