List of prices of commodities as of June 2

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of cocoa went up on the market today at a unit price of +0.24



• Cotton also went up slightly and stood at -0.32



• Coffee also stood at a unit price of +0.00



On the commodities market today June 2, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-seven dollars, ninety-six cents ($67.96) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-eight dollars, eighteen cents ($68.18).



Gold is trading at one thousand, eight hundred and ninety-nine dollars, twenty-two cents ($1,899.22) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, nine hundred and six dollars, thirty-five cents ($1,906.35).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and thirty-one dollars ($2,431.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and thirty-eight dollars ($2,438.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-three dollars, ninety-three cents ($83.93) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, seventy-seven dollars ($83.77).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and sixty-one dollars, zero point five cents ($161.05) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and sixty-three dollars, eighty cents ($163.80).