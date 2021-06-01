List of prices of commodities as of June 1

Business News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The price of cocoa went up on the market today at a unit price of +26.00



• Cotton also went up slightly and stood at +1.65



• Coffee also went up at a unit price of +1.45



On the commodities market today June 1, 2021, the price of Crude Oil is sixty-eight dollars, eighteen cents ($68.18) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-six dollars, ninety-three cents ($66.93).



Gold is trading at one thousand, nine hundred and six dollars, thirty-five cents ($1,906.35) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, nine hundred and four dollars, thirty-four cents ($1,904.34).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand, four hundred and thirty-eight dollars ($2,438.00) as compared to yesterday’s two thousand, four and ten dollars ($2,410.00).



Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-three dollars, seventy-seven dollars ($83.77) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-two dollars, zero point five cents ($82.05).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and sixty-three dollars, eighty cents ($163.80) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and sixty-one dollars ($161.85).