Business News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

List of prices for commodities as of May 18

On the commodities market today May 18, 2021, Crude Oil is trading sixty-six dollars, fifty-three cents ($66.53) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, thirty-two cents ($65.32).

Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and sixty-six dollars, fifty-one pesewas ($1,866.14) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and forty-nine dollars, fifty-one cents ($1,849.51).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand, five hundred and twenty-one dollars ($2,521.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, five hundred and four dollars ($2,504.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-three dollars, seventy-two cents ($83.72) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-three dollars, thirty-two cents ($83.32).

And Coffee is trading at one hundred and forty-seven dollars, fifteen cents ($147.15) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-four dollars, twenty-five cents ($144.25).

