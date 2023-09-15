Linda Asante of NPA receives Leadership Excellence Award - WIMEA 2023

Business News of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: Iddi Muhayu-Deen, Contributor

Linda Asante, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), was, on Friday, 10th September, 2023, honoured as the recipient of this year’s Leadership Excellence Award at the 3rd edition of the Women In Mining and Energy Award (WIMEA), held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.



At the same event, the NPA was adjudged winner of the Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Award in the energy sector. This was in recognition of the Authority’s unrivaled commitment to rolling out various corporate social responsibility interventions including integrating social and environmental concerns in its operations for the benefit of all stakeholders.



Mrs. Linda Asante was honoured for her exemplary leadership and hard work in the petroleum downstream industry spanning over two decades, and indeed, becoming the first staff to be promoted to this top executive position in the Authority since its establishment in 2005.



The WIMEA Award is an initiative of Ianmatsun Global Services Ltd conceptualized to identify and recognize the contribution and value addition of women to Ghana’s Mining and Energy Sectors. It also aims to celebrate the achievements of women who have made significant contributions to these sectors.



The 2023 edition of the Awards was held on the theme “Empowering Women in Mining and Energy: Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges”.



Mrs Linda Asante, in a brief acceptance remarks, thanked the organizers for the honour conferred on her. She dedicated the award to the board, staff and management of the NPA particularly the Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, for their unalloyed support and cooperation.



