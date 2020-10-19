Business News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Lift ban on importation of used fridges or we demonstrate – GAISUR

Members of Ghana Association of Importers and Sellers of Used Fridges (GAISUR) in Kumasi have threatened to demonstrate over ban on importation of used fridges.



Numbering over 100,000, they say they have been jobless after the ban was placed on the importation of second-hand refrigerators by the government in 2012.



Addressing a press conference today, Monday, 19 October 2020, Secretary to the Association, Boadi Henry said the government promised to establish Refrigeration Assembly Plant as alternative means but it has not been fulfilled.



Despite the assembly plant not been established, he said, their goods get seized by customs officials at the port.



He, therefore, called on the government to allow them import the second-hand refrigerators if it could not honour its promise to establish the assembly plant.



Mr Boadi, on behalf of the association has given a two-week ultimatum to the government to allow them import the second-hand refrigerators or they will hit the street to demonstrate.





