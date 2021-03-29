Liberia’s Vice President throws invitation to Ghanaian investors

Business News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Cianeh Taylor has urged Ghanaian investors to take advantage of the untapped natural resources in Liberia.



Liberia’s economy is market-based and heavily dependent on foreign aid, and foreign direct investment (FDI).



Even though a few foreign concessions have been given, much of the country’s natural resources particularly, iron ore, timber, diamonds, and gold remains untapped, this is largely due to the ravaging effect of the two civil wars.



Speaking to Miriam Osei Agyemang of TV3, Vice President of Liberia, her Excellency Jewel Cianeh Taylor assured Ghanaian investors that the business climate in Liberia was favourable.



Women empowerment



Her Excellency Jewel Cianeh Taylor says Africa is likely to see more women in key political positions as the continent’s population continues to grow exponentially.



She however cautioned that whiles it is necessary for women in Africa to aim for decision-making positions, it’s equally important for them to acquire the requisite knowledge for leadership.



She called on governments to remove structural barriers that prevent women from harnessing their full potentials.



The Vice President was on a 2-day visit to Accra to speak at the knowledge revolution conference.



First Lady to Vice President



She rose from being the first lady of her country to becoming the Vice President. She served as a Senior Senator of Bong County with a resounding mandate from the people of Bong County to represent their interests, hopes, and aspirations; as evidenced by her election as Senator in 2005 and again in 2014.



She also held other influential positions including Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Liberia, President of the Agriculture Cooperative and Development Bank (ACDB), and Mortgage Financing Underwriter of the First Union National Bank.



She is one of Liberia’s foremost advocates for increased and improved opportunities for women of Liberia; thus becoming a critical voice on cross-cutting issues at many frontlines in the battle to reposition Liberia for vibrancy, productivity, and democratic good governance.