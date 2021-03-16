Business News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: GNA

Let us support the private sector to create employment – Asenso Boakye

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye

Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister for Works and Housing, has stressed the need for a deliberate national strategy to support the private sector to grow and expand.



He said the private sector especially those in the informal sector played a crucial role in employment creation, revenue mobilization and thereby contributed significantly in the development of the nation.



There is therefore the need to create a conducive environment that would help open up opportunities for the private sector to grow, expand and lead the country’s development process.



Mr Asenso Boakye, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, made the call at a ceremony to present 40 hair dryers to some hairdressers who have completed their apprenticeship training at Bantama.



He said the private sector was the backbone of every economy and there was the need for concerted efforts to provide the appropriate environment for the sector to stand on its feet to support the socio-economic development of the country.



Mr Asenso Boakye pledged his continuous support to the private sector and urged the players to work hard to grow and expand, to create employment for the youth.



He urged the beneficiaries to use the items for the benefit of themselves, society and the country as a whole.