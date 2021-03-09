Business News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Let the people feel your good policies – Lord Mensah to Akufo-Addo

Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business Mensah, Dr Lord Mensah

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business Mensah, Dr Lord Mensah has noted that although President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo implemented several good policies and pro-poor programmes in his first term, the government was unable to translate the benefits into the pockets of the people.



This, he said cost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) several votes in the 2020 general elections.



Dr Lord Mensah said this on TV3 on Tuesday March 9 ahead of the State of he Nation Address by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



He said “The people themselves who were supposed to feel the economy did not.”



He added “That is clearly what we saw in the elections” where the government lost a lot of votes compared to the votes they got in the 2016 elections.



“It tells you that the indicators were looking good but the translation into the pocket of the people was a problem.



He further suggested that “we should look at government as a project in the first years and then you progress on it.



The president is expected to deliver the address at 2PM.



He is expected to touch on measures put in place to save the economy from the ravages of the Coronavirus.