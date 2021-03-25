Let’s work together to build a sustainable, viable mining industry – Abu Jinapor

Business News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has called on stakeholders within the mining sector to partner with government in building a sustainable, viable and environmentally prudent mining industry in Ghana.



According to him, the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo was the creation of a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry for Ghana.



He said a strong working relationship between Government and the various stakeholders in the sector will help to make the mining industry become a tool for national development rather than obstacle.



Mr Jinapor made the call when he paid a working visit to AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine on Wednesday, Morning, March 24, 2021.



He reiterated that Mr Akufo-Addo had given him a clear vision and marching order which is the building of a viable, sustainable and environmentally prudent mining industry for Ghana.



He went to outline what was required in the partnership to make the President’s vision a reality.



Touching on his visit to AngloGold Ashanti, he noted that he found it necessary to have a first-hand knowledge about the workings of the company.



He pledged to ensure a conducive working environment for the various players in the industry to ensure that they contribute immensely to the development of Ghana.



Mr Jinapor is on a two-day working visit to the Ashanti Region.