Let's work to see our cuisine go global - Tourism Federation President

Mrs Bella Ahu, President Ghana Tourism Federation

Mrs Bella Ahu, President Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) urges Chefs to work to see Ghanaian cuisines become a global choice.



She said the Ghanaian culture had very nice dishes and recipes and when properly documented and marketed would put the nation on the world map.



Speaking to members of the Chefs Association Ghana (CAG) at a ceremony held in Accra to robe into office new national and regional executive, she said they should look forward to take up top Chef position in the three, four and five-star hotels in the country.



She said they could achieve it if they put their minds, hearts and hands to it.



To the new executives, she said leadership was a call to serve and should always stand united to achieve their goals for the success of the Association.



Mrs Ahu commended the immediate past executives for a good work done to register the Association as part of the World Chefs Organisation.



Chef Isaac Sackey, National President, CAG urged members to take interest to upgrade themselves in order to deliver more professionally in their field.



He said the new executives would work with educational authorities to get the Chefs required certification to thrive in their profession.



He said international cuisines had taken over the menu in most international hotels and that the team would work together with other stakeholders to compile a recipe book which would feature Ghanaian dishes and more for the country.



"The book will become a resource to students, families and professionals; a trusted approach to Prepare Ghanaian Dishes," he said.



He called for the support of members and stakeholders to corporate and support them deliver on their mandate for growth of CAG.



The National Executives included; Chef Micheal Quainoo, Vice President; Chef Peter Agbovi, General Secretary; Chef Jove Ansah; Organiser; and Chef Enock Okery, Treasure.

