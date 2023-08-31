Let's shift focus to blue economy to spur economic growth - Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Policy and Chairman of the Joint Ministerial Committee on National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS), Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson, has called on the government to take a critical look at the development of Ghana’s blue economy in its quest for development as a country.



Dr. Dickson said he is optimistic that Ghana's total focus on the blue economy would go a long way to provide for more durable economic leverage as the nation works out how to alleviate its economic challenges.



Dr. Dickson made this known at the launch of the National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS) aimed at boosting the protection of its territorial waters in Accra.



According to him, most developed countries have reached such levels of economic growth as a result of their total interest with regard to the development of the various blue economies.



The NIMS Joint Committee Chairman further expressed worry over how many people have turned Ghana's beaches into their places of easing themselves.



"Ghana can swim in a pool of money if we develop a mindset of developing our blue economy," Dr. Dickson stated.



On his part, Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the guest of honour at the event, said that protecting the territorial waters of Ghana is critical due to its economic, environmental, and security importance.



He said in the face of the maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea, the country needs a Navy that is up to protect Ghana's territorial waters as well as business and security interests.



To achieve that, he said the government recognized the need for a well-resourced and technologically advanced Navy, adding that the country has started equipping the Navy with drones, coastal radars, real-time surveillance, and tracking protocols to improve its physical presence at sea.



Nana Akufo-Addo pledged that the government will increase the fleet of patrol boats of the country's navy to improve operational efficiency.



He also disclosed that the construction of naval infrastructure is on course, adding that the government will continue with this naval infrastructure construction policy to improve the Navy's maritime response time.



"The government will continue supporting the Maritime Authority, Ports and Harbors Authority, the fisheries sector, the oil and gas sector, and the entire maritime industry with policies, equipment, training, and resources as part of maritime security capacity building to protect and develop the blue economy," he added.



