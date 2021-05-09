Let’s publish tariff concessions – African Council of Ministers to AfCFTA member states

Business News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Goldstreet Business

The African Council of Ministers in charge of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), is charging all member countries to publish their various tariffs, concessions and trade schedules for all traders.



The move is to ensure transparency in trading and also to make member countries aware of what products and tariffs are being trade under.



The Council of Ministers in charge of AfCFTA) which is the second highest body made their expectations at the 5th Session meeting in Accra.



Secretary-General of the AfCTA Secretariat, Wamkele Mene told a virtual media conference.



According to him, this is critical since it will make trading easier for member states.



“Another critical expectation by the Ministers in the next few weeks is that member states should be in the position to publish all their schedules of tariff concession which gives an exporter certainty over tariffs and taxes that will be applied to them”.



The Council of Minister’s meeting follows the inaugural meeting by the Dispute Resolution Body.



The Secretary General has hinted that the meeting afforded member countries and participants some opportunity to appreciate the various forms of trade dispute resolution on the continent.



He believes the move will boost investor confidence on the continent as well as giving more African entrepreneurs hope.