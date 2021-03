Business News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Let’s join hands to address challenges in petroleum sector – Ken Ofori-Atta tells industry players

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister-designate

Minister of Finance Nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta has urged players in the petroleum sector to join hands in order to address the challenges there.



Speaking at a KPMG post-budget forum, Mr Ofori-Atta stressed the need to collaborate with entities like oil marketing companies to manage issues like leakage in petroleum distribution.



He said there is a need to work with potential partners to fast track the achievement of this purpose.

Join our Newsletter