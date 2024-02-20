Let's exceed the GH¢145 billion target outlined in 2024 budget - Dr Amin Adam to GRA

Business News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has urged the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to work with his outfit to exceed the GH¢145 billion targeted outlined in the 2024 budget.



He further said critical infrastructure projects needs to be completed.



“I expect that we work together, through a structured framework, to exceed the GH¢145 billion target outlined in the 2024 budget. Quite sincerely, we need to urgently agree on a roadmap to enable us to exceed the revenue target and meet pressing needs, including completing critical infrastructure,” he said.



Dr Amin Adam noted that government will soon roll out an E-VAT mechanism to boost revenue mobilization.



The move, he said, was to give taxpayers a great experience.



The Minister of Finance said this when he paid a working visit to the Ghana Revenue Authority on Monday, February 19, 2024.



