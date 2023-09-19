Let's develop our own technology as others have done – Akufo-Addo charges African leaders

Business News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has emphasised the need for countries in the global south to look to the global north for inspiration in developing their own technology.



Speaking at The G77 + China Summit of The Heads of State and Government Summit held in Havana, Cuba, on the theme: "Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology And Innovation," President Akufo-Addo highlighted the historical connection between stages of development, human civilisation, and innovation.



He emphasised that throughout history, innovation, driven by science and sustained by technology, has been integral to various stages of development and the advancement of civilisation.



President Akufo-Addo noted that measures of human progress are often tied to new inventions, innovations, and creative tools and processes.



However, the President also pointed out the potential risks associated with innovation, including devastating wars, climate change, and environmental degradation.



He expressed concern that many countries in the global south, particularly members of the G77+China, often lack the necessary tools and capacity to generate new knowledge. Additionally, he noted that countries in the global north may not readily transfer technology and innovation or provide funding for science infrastructure in developing nations, thus, depriving them of the benefits of science, technology, and innovation.



Despite these challenges, President Akufo-Addo urged nations in the global south not to be discouraged by these realities. He encouraged them to seek ways to develop their own technology, highlighting that other countries have successfully achieved this, and with determination and effort, they too can create their path towards technological advancement and development.