Leon Appenteng's appointment as TOR Board Chair very disappointing – GTPCWU

The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers’ Union (GTPCWU) has expressed concerns and made public their disappointment over the President’s decision to nominate Leon Kendon Appenteng as the Board Chairperson of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Company Limited.



Speaking on behalf of the labour union in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Bernard Owusu, the National Chairman of GTPCWU explained that the nominated Chairman was involved and is associated with some controversial deals that his outfit vehemently opposed.



“First of all, this appointment is very disappointing and the national union of GTPCWU we are not happy, we are so disappointed in the President for appointing Leon Appenteng as the chairman of the TOR board.



This is the same gentleman who has disgraced the government by leading the sticky Torentco deal which has not seen the light of day and is smeared with fraudulent activities that even the special prosecutor has said should be investigated,” he explained.



According to the Union leader, Leon Appenteng’s nomination despite his role in the Torentco deal, if made to stand, only means the government was in full support of the Torentco deal.



“For us, we think that it is true what we were saying that the government or the presidency is in support of this Torentco deal. They have proven us right by appointing Mr. Appenteng as the chairman of the TOR board and we are very disappointed,” he stated.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reconstituted the board of TOR effective March 18, 2024.



Key among the changes to the board is the making of Leon Appenteng as Chairman of the Board, and Kofi Mocumbi Tagoe as the Managing Director.



