Lennar Corporation opens office in Accra to sell U.S. investment properties to Ghanaians

One of America's biggest Real Estate and Property Management company, Lennar Corporation, has opened its first storefront at the premises of the Movenpick Hotel in Accra to sell U.S. investment properties to Ghanaians.



“We know our homes will offer an incredible investing opportunities to Ghanaians looking to diversify their real estate portfolio,” VP Global Sales Strategies, Jason DiBona said.



Founded 65 years ago, Lennar homes were focused on the principles of quality, value, and integrity.



With a gated community set-up, the US-based company also offers clients resort style living, luxurious amenities, and access to amusement parks.



