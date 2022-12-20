Leading Ghanaian transport company emerges winner of transporters' safety quiz

Business News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

S.O. Frimpong Transport Limited (SOFT), a leading transportation service company in Ghana emerged winner of the Puma Energy Transporters Safety Quiz 2022 after a keenly contested competition with other transporters.



The competition featured S.O. Frimpong Transport Limited (SOFT), J. K Horgle Transport, J. K Ahiadome Transport and RIET Transport.



In his remarks, Christophe Dantcikian - Managing Director of Puma Energy Ghana underscore the role of safety in Puma Energy’s operations. He said “As a company keen on safety, this event always comes in handy to ensure that everybody in the value chain comes along with Puma Energy and this initiative is one of the many rolled out to imbed the responsibility of safety in partners”.



Christophe Dantcikian disclosed as of December 2022, the company has achieved ‘zero accidents’ with regard to issues concerning accidents at the company operating sites.



Linda Asante, Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) used the occasion to call on transporters and other stakeholders in the Petroleum sector to ensure safety compliance to avoid accidents and commended Puma Energy for such a commendable initiative.



Zwelithini Mlostshwa, Deputy Managing Director of Puma Energy Ghana said the goal of this initiative is also to ensure that the transporter community is conversant with the safe local route, traffic rules and operational Practices.



Zwelithini Mlostshwa urged operators of fuel stations, managers of petroleum depots and transporters to ensure safety compliance to avoid accidents.



Fred Asante Antwi, Puma Energy HSSEC Manager in Ghana said, “Is an initiative to reach drivers and their assistants on road safety protocols”.



Fred Asante Antwi explained “This is Puma Energy’s way of ensuring drivers and their assistants understand their roles go beyond just driving a truck. The quiz seeks to build a cordial relationship between Puma Energy and its key stakeholders (drivers and the transporter company). The Transporters Quiz allows Puma Energy to fully test the knowledge of its partners while having fun and reconnecting with them after all the work on the field”.



Winners received prizes, S.O. Frimpong Transport Limited (SOFT) received Six Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 6,000), J. K Ahiadome Transport had Four Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 4,000) and J. K Horgle Transport took home Three Thousand Ghana Cedis(GHc 3,000)



The quiz took place over the three quarters of 2022 and is rounded up in the last quarter.



In total Puma Energy operates 75 retail sites and four terminals across Ghana. It also supplies fuel at Kotoka Airport and employs over 150 people, with many more employed directly by local companies operating the Puma retail sites.



About Puma Energy



Puma Energy is a leading global energy business, safely providing energy across six continents. Our downstream business segments include fuels, aviation, lubricants, LPG and bitumen. We have 1,998 retail sites (700 in Africa), and a network of bitumen terminals and we are present at 108 airports. Our purpose is to energising communities to help drive growth and prosperity by sustainably serving our customers’ needs in high-potential countries around the world.