Launch of TAAT Phase II shows commitment to agricultural transformation – Deputy Agric Minister

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, launched the phase II of the Technology for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) project.



According to him, the launch of the TAAT phase II in Ghana shows the government's commitment towards the transformation of the agricultural sector.



“I am glad to know that Ghana has been selected among countries within the West Africa sub-region for the launch of Phase II. This decision is a testament to Ghana’s commitment to agricultural transformation and the significant strides we have made over the years,” he said.



“I would like to acknowledge the IITA for its coordinating role as the coordinating research institute for the TAAT phase II implementation and its partner, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The TAAT phase II will go a long way in driving agricultural innovation and development in Ghana,” the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture stated.



The interventions, he indicated, will contribute to food security, improve livelihoods, promote sustainable agricultural practices and enhance resilient agricultural systems.



The Phase II of the Technology for African Agricultural Transformation is expected to expand access to adaptive and proven technologies to more than 40 million smallholder farmers across Africa by 2025.



It also aims at generating an additional 120 million tonnes of food. TAAT Phase II will cover the improvement of rice, maize, soybeans and vegetables.



The move will contribute to food security and economic development across the continent.



The aforementioned policies, the deputy minister said, fall in line with government’s national agricultural development agenda; Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II.