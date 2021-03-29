Lands Ministry places embargo on forest mining permits

Business News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Government will ensure that the Forestry Commission complies with a directive not to issue forest entry permits for mining purposes until otherwise determined, Lands Minister Samuel Jinapor has said.



Presenting a statement in Parliament to mark the United Nations International Day of the Forest last week, Mr. Jinapor maintained that the Forestry Commission has been directed — except in exceptional circumstances — not to issue Forest entry permits for mining purposes.



“Collectively, and with a determined resolve, we must and will enhance our measures to regulate small-scale mining and eliminate or reduce its adverse consequences on our environment,” he added.



Ghana joined the world in recommitting itself to the principles which animated the United Nations General Assembly to designate 21st March as the International Day of Forests.



In this regard, he stated the consequential adverse impact of climate change on the livelihoods and economic development of many nations, especially developing countries, contributed significantly to this global consciousness on the need to protect the global eco-system.



On each International Day of Forests, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organise activities involving tree planting campaigns.



Ghana, in order to meet its national policy on forestry, aims to plant 5million trees in a day, with a project dubbed The Green Ghana Project. This project will see to the planting of five million (5,000,000) commercial and other trees, in all sixteen (16) Regions, in one day.



Tentatively scheduled for 11th June 2021, President Akufo-Addo is expected to plant a commemorative tree on that day, with the Vice President, the Speaker of Parliament, and the Chief Justice all doing same.



Other prominent citizens of society such as the Asantehene, the Yaa-Naa, and a host of other distinguished personalities will be called upon to support the project.



The Minister in his statement also urged Ghanaians to renew their commitment to plant trees as well as commit themselves to nurture and preserve existing forests and trees outside forest enclaves.