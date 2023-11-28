Lands Minister launches Ejobs4All: Programme to benefit 10,000 youth in mining regions

Business News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: MLNR

The National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has launched a new flagship programme, Entrepreneurship Jobs for All (Ejobs4All) for Ghanaian the Youth in the mining regions.



Launching the module on Tuesday, 28th November, 2024, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor in his address described the project as part of government’s initiative to provide decent jobs for the Youth who either reside or hail from the mining regions of the country.



He said, the launch of the new module is a transformative initiative which has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP), the Queens University, Leadogo Incorporated Canada, and the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Initiative (CEDI Ghana).



The Hon. Jinapor outlined some efforts and far-reaching measures made by government since 2017, such as the declaration of water bodies as Red Zones, the ban on reconnaissance, prospecting and/or exploration in Forest Reserves, the procurement of speed boats to patrol rivers, and the launch of Operation Halt II to the reduce the impact of illegalities on our water bodies, Forest Reserves, lands, farms, and the environment.



The Minister opined that through the Minerals Development Fund, and the other alternative livelihood programmes being implemented by the Minerals Commission, Government will continue to support the development of mining communities with revenue accruing from mining.



"We are, also, engaging with mining companies to ensure that they contribute, meaningfully, to the development of their host communities".



Ejobs4All, the Minister said is not just a slogan but a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change, and a commendable approach to addressing one of Ghana’s most pressing challenges, unemployment.



The Minister maintained that the second module is an initiative to empower the Ghanaian youth, foster innovation, and unleash the potential that lies within mining communities.



The Coordinator, National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme for illegal Miners( NAELP), Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor explained the module as an intersection of innovation, empowerment and sustainable development.



She further stated that Ejobs4all stands as a testament to have adaptability and commitment to addressing contemporary challenges particularly the pressing issues of illegal mining and unemployment in an era where the global landscape is shaped by dynamic changes.



She described the project as a leverage as not only the traditional strength of the mining sector but also integrating as cutting-edge practices that align with global trends, whiles ensuring that the youth are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.



The NAELP Coordinator used the platform to commended highly the various agencies, partners and visionaries who made the initiative possible. She said their efforts amplifies the resonance of their shared commitment.



Mr. Kingsley Kwaku Pinkrah, the Founder and CEO for Centre for Entrepreneurship and Development Initiative (CEDI) Ghana, emphasized that the initiative does not solely address the adverse effects of illegal mining, instead, its primary focus is to establish avenues for sustainable livelihoods, fostering innovation, and empowering individuals to build businesses that positively contribute to their communities and the country’s economy.



He indicated that, the expected outcomes of the project are nothing short of transformational, stressing that the vision includes the growth of businesses in mining regions, leading to job creation for those involved in illegal mining.



There were goodwill messages in support of the innovative and impactful programme from other partners including, Mr. Matt Hawksley, Founder and CEO, Leaders In Doing Good (Leadogo)Inc. Canada and Prof. Greg Bavington, Executive Director, Queens University.



The Entrepreneurship Jobs for All Programme is an initiative designed to directly address one of NAELP's core mandate which promotes sustainable and resilient businesses within mining communities which creates an environment that absorb the talents and ambitions of unemployed youth, actively contributing to the development of their respective regions.