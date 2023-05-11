Labour agitation: NLC orders JUSAG, government to resolve salary dispute

Business News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered the government to negotiate with the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and resolve their dispute within two weeks.



The order for the parties – which also include the Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations, the Ministry of Finance, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the representatives of the Office of the President was after a meeting earlier on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.



The parties are to return to the Commission on May 24, 2023, (two days after JUSAG had intended to embark on an indefinite strike) with their decision.



JUSAG on May 5, indicated their resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action by May 22 over the government’s inability to approve their new salary plans for the past two years.



Following the notice, the NLC issued a summons to JUSAG and the government to appear before it over the association’s intention to embark on an indefinite strike.



“After back and forth with the NLC during today’s (May 10), meeting, the Commission ordered the parties (i.e. JUSAG, Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations, the Ministry of Finance, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the representatives of the Office of the President) to negotiate and resolve the matter within two weeks and report back to the Commission on 24th May 2023,” the National President of JUSAG, Mr Samuel Otu Afotey stated in a stated issued.



According to JUSAG, much as they respect the orders of the Commission, “we respectfully disagree with the decision of the Commission,” for them not to carry out their strike on May 22.



The Association also expressed disappointment at the posture of the government in the resolution of the dispute.



“To our utter dismay, The Finance Minister, Minister of Labour and representatives of the Office of the President who matter most in the resolution of the dispute failed to show up for this important meeting.



“We are disappointed by this laxity on the part of the Government. It is in bad faith. It tells us that the Government does not care about the welfare and plight of the hardworking staff of an important institution like the Judicial Service,” Mr Otu Afotey expressed.



“It cannot be acceptable for Government to withdraw the Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) in January 2023, increased the salary of other public sector workers by 30%, and abandon staff of the Judicial Service to wallow in despondency.



“We go to the same market, buy tomatoes, fuel, etc. at the same price as other public sector workers, yet they have enjoyed their increase for four months now. No Ghanaian should be subjected to this ill-treatment,” JUSAG.