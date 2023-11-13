Labadi Beach Hotel is committed to reclaiming encroached areas - Management

Business News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In response to recent social media publications alleging land hijacking at Labadi Beach Hotel, David Eduaful, the Managing Director of Hotel Investment Ghana Limited, released a statement addressing the concerns.



Imani Africa's Bright Simons claimed that "political insiders" had encroached on the hotel's land, leaving only two acres on the beachfront.



The IMANI Vice President also highlighted a temporary facility erected for the Year of Return in 2019, alleging it had been turned into a permanent structure, blocking the view for hotel residents and causing disturbances with loud music every weekend.



However, in response, Mr. Eduaful stated, "The attention of the management of Hotel Investment Ghana Limited (Labadi Beach Hotel) has been drawn to recent social media publications alleging land encroachment."



He assured the public that decisive steps had already been taken to address the situation. Eduaful emphasized the hotel's commitment to reclaiming encroached areas, firmly believing in the rightful ownership of its land.



"The hotel is committed to reclaiming encroached areas, firmly believing in the rightful ownership of its land," Eduaful stated in the release.



Eduaful's statement called for support and understanding as Labadi Beach Hotel strives to uphold the legacy of Ghana's most prestigious 5-star beach resort amidst these allegations and controversies.







