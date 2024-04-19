LPG users in Ghana drops by 9% in first quarter of 2024 – LPG Marketers Association

Business News of Friday, 19 April 2024

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers Association has revealed that the number of LPG users in Ghana in the first quarter of 2024 has reduced by 9%.



According to the Association, this is attributable to the increase in taxes imposed on the commodity causing the price to increase.



The LPG Marketers Association Vice President, Gabriel Kumi indicated that the new tax will only worsen an already dire situation in the LPG sector.



“Those buying LPG has reduced, if you look at first quarter of 2024, as compared to 2023, we have dropped by 9%, the imposition of the $80 tax on LPG will worsen the situation. The price of Gas has increased again. Gas is one commodity that if you impose tax by one percent it goes a long way to push people out of using it. From 1st April to 15th April the figures we are picking in terms of consumers is not encouraging at all. Something needs to be done immediately by reducing the price of gas,” Gabriel Kumi said in an interview on New York-based Adinkra FM.



He stated that the National Petroleum Authority’s imposition of an additional $80 per metric ton (MT) as part of the suppliers’ premiums, specifically allocated for Bottling Plant and Cylinder Investment Margins, is not justifiable.



Gabriel Kumi disclosed that his association has petitioned the government to reverse the imposition of the tax, and will advise themselves if the government fails to act.