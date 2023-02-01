LPG price hikes will have consequences on Ghana's environment - Ben Nsiah

Business News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A renowned Energy Policy Analyst, Mr Ben Nsiah, says hikes in the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG, will have consequences on Ghana's environment.



He has therefore urged the government to remove taxes on the product to make it affordable for all.



"Most households have resulted to patronizing firewood and coal due to the high cost of LPG."



"This has forced many to cut down millions of trees, depleting the country’s forest cover, and I can assure you that this development has both environmental and multidimensional consequences for the country."



In an interview with Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show, Nyansapo, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Energy Expert called on the government to remove the GHC1.21p per kilogram tax to encourage more households to use LPG as the main source of their energy at home.



He called for sophisticated policies on renewable energy to help protect lives and save the environment at the same time.



"The country needs a comprehensive policy in renewable energy and clean cooking fuel that will clearly spell out how government will deliberately help households to access good sources of cooking fuel while protecting the environment at the same time."