LPG consumption declines by 12% in 2022 – LPG Marketers Association

Business News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Vice President of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association of Ghana, Gabriel Kumi, has indicated that the consumption of the commodity in the country declined by 12% in 2022.



The decline, he said, was due to the persistent increase in prices of the commodity.



He posited that the 50 per cent target set by cabinet for the consumption of LPG had been unattainable due to the consistent increase in prices of the com­modity.



Speaking in an interview with Joy Business, Mr Kumi men­tioned that the decline in the consumption rate should be a major source of concern for the government.



“Last year, LPG consumption went down by 12 per cent against 2021 and that should be a source of worry for every Ghanaian,” he mentioned.



He added that the increased dependence on charcoal in some areas in the country was also accounting for a decline in the consumption rate of LPG.