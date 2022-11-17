LIVESTREAMING: Second sitting of censure motion summons PIAC and GNPC officials

Business News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The second sitting of the ad hoc committee probing the allegations in a vote of a censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has commenced.



The 8-member ad hoc committee was made of Members of Parliament elected by the leadership of both sides of the House.



After the first sitting on November 15, the finance minister is expected re-appear before the committee on November 18, 2022.



However, the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) will appear before the committee of Parliament.



Their main task is to probe the seven allegations contained in the censure motion filed late last month by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, which motion is seeking the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.



The committee is expected to submit a report within 7 days.



