LIVESTREAMING: Public forum on monetization of minerals royalties

Business News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government through the Minerals Investment Income Fund (MIIF) is this afternoon May 3 holding a public forum on the monetization of Ghana's minerals royalties.



Ghana over the decades has not adequately taken advantage of its minerals resources. It has often given permits to foreign companies to mine these resources across parts of the country.



Parliament in 2018 passed the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Act 2018 which establishes the Fund to manage the equity interests of Ghana in mining companies and receive royalties on behalf of government.



Watch a stream of the event below:



