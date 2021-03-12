You are here: HomeBusiness2021 03 12Article 1202737

Business News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu presents 2021 Budget in Parliament

The majority leader in parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is reading the 2021 budget and economic policy for the year on behalf of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who is currently in the United States to seek medical care.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a decision to allow the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to present the budget on behalf of the government today.

Some major issues to be highlighted are the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and how the country plans to bounce back post coronavirus era, state of roads, aviation, etc.

