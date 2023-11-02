LIVESTREAMING: MoF, IFC holds Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues

Business News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Finance and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group are holding the maiden Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues in Accra.



The forum will convene Ghana’s business leaders to gain a deep understanding of the needs of the private sector and realise pragmatic ways to improve the ease of doing business in Ghana.



Government will use the dialogue with leading voices in agriculture, energy, finance, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, retail, telecommunications, and other key sectors of the economy.



Direct experiences of businesses at the forum will inform government action and regulation to build confidence and make Ghana a preferred place to do business—for local champions as well as foreign investors.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Senior Country Manager of IFC, Kyle Kelhofer will be the main speakers at the Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogues.



