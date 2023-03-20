LIVESTREAMING: MIG Business Forum 2023

Business News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Maxwell Investment Group (MIG) has collaborated with the Zongo and Inner Cities Development Secretariat to organise the maiden edition of the MIG Business Forum.



The theme for the event is "Avenues To Manoeveure During an Economic Turndown."



The event aims to engage key players cutting across various sectors and the general populace in a solution-oriented, people-centred forum.



Some keynote speakers include Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal; National Youth Organiser, Salam Mohammed Mustafa; Board Chairman Zongo Development Fund, Lawyer Seidu Nasigri, among others





Watch the live stream below:





