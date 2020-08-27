You are here: HomeBusiness2020 08 27Article 1044304

Business News of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Launch of the Ghana Business Regulatory Reforms Portal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen


Click to read all about coronavirus →

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will this morning launch the Ghana Business Regulatory Reforms Portal.

The portal will serve as an interactive one to enable policy makers easily consult businesses and individuals in a transparent and timely way, and at considerable cost savings.

Inputs from this portal will feed into Regulatory Impact Analysis and significantly improve the evidence basis for Inter-Ministerial consultations and Ministerial decision-making.

Join the feed below:

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment