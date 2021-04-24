You are here: HomeBusiness2021 04 24Article 1241740

Business News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: Ghana Beverage Awards

LIVESTREAMING: Ghana Beverage Awards

It is being organised under the theme "Inspiring Excellence in Ghana's Beverage Industry".

Ghana Beverage Awards seeks to promote both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.

The Award scheme also serves as an avenue to bring together different industry stakeholders to deliberate on current happenings, the future of the Ghanaian beverage industry and discuss progress paths.

