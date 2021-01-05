Business News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

LIVESTREAMING: Discourse on AfCFTA implementation arrangements

Alan Kyeremanten, Trade Minister

Following the take-off of the African Free Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA) on January 1, 2021, the Ministry of Trade and Industry is holding a business forum to fill members in on implementations for smooth trade activities.



The discourse is dubbed, "Start of AfCFTA Trading in Ghana: Implementation Arrangements".



The event currently taking place at the Africa Trade House Auditorium in includes speakers like the Trade Minister, Alan John Kojo Kyeremanten, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Secretary-General of AfCFTA Secretariat, Mene Wamkele.



Meanwhile, the trade zone will be the world’s largest free trade area uniting 1.3 billion people and creating a $3.4 trillion economic bloc.



The free trade zone is considered a critical action to usher Africa into a new era of development.



The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will have 54 African Union (AU) members.



Watch a livestream of the forum below;





