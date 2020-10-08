Business News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: MTN Ghana

LIVESTREAMING: 29th MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting

play videoThe meeting is streaming on all social media platforms of MTN Ghana

MTN is hosting the 29th edition of MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting on October 8, 2020, under the theme, ‘The Changing Face of Retail in Ghana: Scaling Successfully With Innovation And E-commerce’.



Speakers to join the discussion are Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey- Executive Director, National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), Emi-beth Aku Quantson, CEO of Kawa Moka Coffee, Alex Bram, CEO of Hubtel, Gwen Gyimah Addo- CEO The Hair Senta/Business Strategist and Violet Amoabeng- CEO of Skin Gourmet Ltd.



All business owners as well as persons who are looking for opportunities to optimize innovation for business growth are encouraged to be a part of the 29th Edition of The MTN Business World Executive Breakfast Meeting which streams live on this page and MTN Ghana’s pages on Facebook and YouTube from 10:00am October 8.









