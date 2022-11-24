You are here: HomeBusiness2022 11 24Article 1668785

Business News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: 2022 MTN Heroes of Change

A flyer of the event

MTN Heroes of Change was launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognizing selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten lives.

The selection of winners’ projects is done by an independent panel of judges composed of Rev. Albert Ocran (Motivational Speaker), Dr. Doris Dartey (Communications Consultant), Mr. Mohammed Awal (Publisher) and Mr. Sidney Casely-Hayford (Economist).

MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards.

The project was recently adjudged 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and was also awarded CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.

