Business News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Minister of Finance, Seth Terkper is holding a Media Dialogue on Ghana's IMF programme.



The event is aimed at unpacking Ghana's current IMF programme to ensure consensus building and bring forth solutions to some of the teething problems which the country faces.



The dialogue will see the former minister also engage and answer questions from journalists on the IMF programme.



Watch the stream below: