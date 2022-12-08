You are here: HomeBusiness2022 12 08Article 1676879

Business News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Parliament debates on censure motion against Finance Minister

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta play videoFinance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Parliament of Ghana is currently holding a debate on a censure motion filed by the minority side of the house against the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

An 8-member ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, held a public hearing where proponents of the motion and the embattled minister testified.

The House, having received the committee's report, is holding a debate following which a resolution of a vote of censure is expected to be passed via secret voting.

The debate in the House will primarily concern whether or not a vote of censure should be held to remove Ken Ofori-Atta.

The motion against Ken Ofori-Atta is grounded, among other things, on accusations of financial recklessness, conflict of interest, and gross mismanagement of the economy against the minister.

Watch the proceedings in parliament below:







GA/DA

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment