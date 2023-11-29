LIVESTREAMED: Parliament concludes 2024 budget debate

Business News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament will conclude discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy today, November 29, 2023.



The Majority and Minority leaders will be concluding the debate after which the Speaker will put a question to the MPs to adopt the policy statement.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will also give his concluding remarks.



Parliament kicked off discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



Watch the live stream below



