LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama speaks on 24-hour economy at Ghana CEOs event

Business News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama is speaking about the economy with special emphasis on the 24-hour economy proposal he has put forth.



"I speak about the benefits of a 24-hour economy at the Ghana CEO Network’s Business Cocktail," he wrote about his engagement earlier in social media posts.



The 24-hour economy idea has attracted a lot of political and economic analysis in the past few weeks since Mahama first mentioned it.



The Trades Union Congress (TUC) okayed the idea when Mahama formally presented at a meeting calling it a game changer.



An economic turnaround is one of the main planks of Mahama's bid to become president in the 2024 elections.



He has positioned the 24-hour economy policy as a sure route to tackling rising youth unemployment.



