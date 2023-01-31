LIVESTREAMED: Government launches National Rental Assistance Scheme

Business News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government in 2022 hinted at plans to roll out National Rental Assistance Scheme to support lower-income earners to have decent rented accommodation in the country.



The move comes on the back of governing New Patriotic Party's pledge made in its 2020 manifesto to pay rent advances of Ghanaian youth in its second term to in the short term cushion the youth from the problem of high rent and long rent advances.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia earlier explained that under the National Rent Allowance Scheme, loans will be granted to the youth to allow them to pay their rent allowance to their respective landlords which will later be deducted on a monthly basis.



Watch a stream of the event below:







