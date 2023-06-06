You are here: HomeBusiness2023 06 06Article 1780925

Business News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMED: Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit 2023

Keynote Speaker at this year's Summit is Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The third edition of the Ghana Investment and Opportunities Summit (GHIOS), which is taking place over two days at the London Hilton on Park Lane, on 6th & 7th June 2023.

This year’s GHIOS will have Ghana’s Vice President, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its keynote speaker, as he leads a delegation of industry captains and business leaders to showcase why Ghana should be the number one choice for investors considering doing business in Africa.

