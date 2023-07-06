LIVESTREAMED: GIPC holds Economic Counsellors' Dialogue

Business News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ninth edition of the Economic Counsellors' Dialogue organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is taking place in Accra.



The Economic Counsellors' Dialogue is an annual event organized by the Centre to engage economic, commercial and trade counsellors' of various diplomatic missions serving in Ghana.



It also provides a platform for enhancing commercial bilateral relations between Ghana and foreign investors.



Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Yofi Grant will deliver a presentation on Ghana's position on commercial bilateral relations, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows and more along with other invited guests and speakers.



Watch the stream below



