LIVESTREAMED: Finance Minister presents 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament

Business News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is presenting the 2023 mid-year budget review before lawmakers in Parliament.



The presentation is in accordance with the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 which mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.



It also aims to provide a platform for government to update the House and citizens of its economic progress as well as outline any necessary adjustments to the budgetary allocations and policies.



Notably, the energy and cocoa sectors are rumored to have been earmarked for transformation in the Mid-year budget, as they play pivotal roles in Ghana's economic landscape.



Sources at the Ministry of Finance say that the energy and cocoa sector reform agenda, part of a broader Transformation and Growth Agenda, aims to address immediate policy and financing challenges while propelling the nation towards greater stability and prosperity.



It is believed that the “Ghana Mutual Prosperity Dialogue Framework” will serve as a cornerstone of these reforms, promoting shared growth anchored on job creation, exports, and import substitution.



Watch the stream below:







