LIVESTREAMED: Dr. Bawumia launches landmark digital initiative for transport sector

Business News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is set to launch another landmark digital initiative for the transport sector on Monday February 19, 2024 in Accra.



Dubbed; 'Tap and Go', the digital card will be preloaded with cash that can be used to pay for transport fare by tapping the card on a fixed machine on the bus, just as the Oyster Card in the United Kingdom.



Ghana's Tap and Go card will also have added features of both physical and virtual versions, to ensure ease of use.



With the virtual card, users can download the Tap and Go app on their mobile phones, and opt for a virtual card option, which will enable them make payments through their mobile phones, if they don't wish to use the card.



The initiative was first spearheaded by Vice President Bawumia, as part of government’s digitalisation efforts to formalise the economy and also promote a cashless society.



The Tap and Go digital initiative is expected to formalize the informal transport sector through a well-structured and tested technology, which will be immensely beneficial to drivers, transport owners and the general public.



State-owned transport services such as Metro Mass Transit and STC are expected to start operating the Tap and Go, which is also opened to private transport owners.



Watch the live event below:







